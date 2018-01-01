Mel B's ex seeking temporary restraining order

Mel B's ex-husband Stephen Belafonte has been denied a request for an emergency restraining order against the pop star.

Belafonte filed the U.S. court motion over the weekend (02-03Jun18), claiming he fears for his life as the former Spice Girls singer has allegedly been telling friends she wants him dead or behind bars, reports TMZ.com.

He explained he has been suffering from stress, anxiety, and high blood pressure because of the supposed threat, which has landed him in hospital twice, insisting, "(The) last 12 months of my life have been a true hell."

Belafonte failed to sway the judge overseeing the case due to a lack of evidence, but all was not lost - he has been given the opportunity to detail the issue during a hearing later this month (Jun18).

Mel B, full name Melanie Brown, has yet to comment on the accusations.

The exes separated in March, 2017 after 10 years of marriage and finalised their divorce in December (17), but they have continued to clash over custody of Mel's daughter Angel, from her fling with comedian Eddie Murphy, as Belafonte wants to maintain a relationship with his former stepdaughter, insisting he raised the 11-year-old like his own child.

They previously reached an agreement over their shared assets and custody of their six-year-old daughter Madison following a messy legal battle. Meanwhile, they have also feuded over the sale of their former marital home in the Hollywood Hills and Mel was recently awarded sole possession and use after allegedly discovering Belafonte had been using the pad as a party palace.

Lawyers for the two sides were back in court on Monday (04Jun18), when the former couple agreed to shave another $1 million (£751,000) off the asking price in a bid to offload the property, according to TheBlast.com.

The four-bedroom mansion, which also boasts a pool and spa, was originally placed on the market last year (17) for just under $9 million (£6.8 million), before Mel dropped the sale price to almost $7.5 million (£5.6 million).

Mel B and Belafonte have also been ordered to meet at the pad next week to remove all of their remaining property from the garage.

Their next court date is set for 16 July (18).