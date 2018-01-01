NEWS Dolly Parton lands major Netflix deal to turn her songs into TV series Newsdesk Share with :







Dolly Parton's songs are to be turned into TV dramas for Netflix.



Bosses at the streaming service have greenlighted an eight-episode Dolly Parton anthology series, which will take a look at the stories behind her hits.



Dolly will executive produce the series and appear in each episode.



The deal is similar to one the country queen struck with NBC three years ago following the success of 2015 TV movie Coat Of Many Colors.



Dolly followed that up with Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love, in which she starred as a hooker.



"As a songwriter, I have always enjoyed telling stories through my music," Parton says. "I am thrilled to be bringing some of my favorite songs to life with Netflix. We hope our show will inspire and entertain families and folks of all generations, and I want to thank the good folks at Netflix and Warner Bros. TV for their incredible support."



Dolly is also hoping to bring her larger than life 9 to 5 character, Doralee Rhodes, back to the big screen in a new movie Rashida Jones is developing.



The country singer will return, along with her co-stars Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, for the revamp of the beloved 1980 office comedy - to advise a new generation of working women how to get their own back on a sexist boss.



Jones is reportedly working on the script with the original film's screenwriter, Patricia Resnick, and Dolly can't wait to get back on set as Rhodes.



"I've been talking to Lily and Jane... actually all these years, we've talked about doing a sequel to 9 to 5 and it never made any real sense until just recently," she recently told news show Nightline. "We're trying to get the script and all that. Everybody is very interested and we've all agreed that we'd love to do it if it's right."



The country music legend also poked fun at rumours of a 9 to 5 reboot last year (17), stating, "We better get after it. We'll have to call it 95, not 9 to 5!"

