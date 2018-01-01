NEWS Shakira makes concert comeback as she launches rescheduled tour Newsdesk GET TICKETS Share with :







Shakira is celebrating her big return to the stage after vocal issues forced her to postpone her world tour by seven months.



The Hips Don't Lie superstar initially had to delay the start of her El Dorado World Tour in Cologne, Germany in November (17) as she struggled with "strained vocal cords", but the health issue soon worsened as she suffered a vocal haemorrhage, prompting her to push back the entire European leg.



The Colombian beauty also had to reschedule her North American shows, which had been due to kick off in January (18), but on Sunday (03Jun18), Shakira was back in the spotlight as she launched her trek in Hamburg, Germany.



The gig went off without a hitch, and the singer took to Instagram moments after stepping offstage to thank fans for their huge show of support.



"Wow, I did it...!" beamed an out-of-breath Shakira in video footage posted online. "Hamburg, I love you...!"



"We did it!!!!," she captioned the clip. "It felt like performing for the first time!!!"



The musician has since shared a series of photos from her comeback performance, dubbing the tour kick off "one of the best times" of her life.



She also promised to deliver "a big party every night" for her fans on tour, adding, "There's nothing like seeing you so happy!!!"



The El Dorado World Tour will continue in Cologne on Tuesday (05Jun18) and keep her on the road until November (18), when she will conclude the trek with a homecoming show in her native Colombia.



Shakira's busy schedule means she will have little time to support her soccer star boyfriend, Gerard Pique, as he plays for Spain's national team in the World Cup, which begins in Russia on 14 June (18).

