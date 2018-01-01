Cardi B planning to countersue former manager

Pregnant {Cardi B} is reportedly planning to launch a countersuit against her former manager for breach of contract.

Klenord Raphael, aka Shaft, sued the Bodak Yellow hitmaker for $10 million (GBP7.5 million) in April (18), for breach of contract after she allegedly fired him as her manager.

However, according to The Blast, Cardi has now filed legal paperwork, accusing Raphael of "abusing her trust" during their business relationship.

"(He took advantage of my) trust and naivete and persuaded (me) to sign contracts and to enter into deals in which Mr. Raphael attempted to take an unreasonable and unconscionable portion of (my) earnings in the entertainment industry for himself," the papers read.

"It appears that Plaintiff took advantage of an inexperienced young woman with considerable talent and charisma, but with a limited education who lacked experience in the age-old exploitative market of the entertainment industry," the complaint continues.

Cardi also claims Raphael has "grossly exaggerated" his role in helping her achieve fame, and failed to provide monthly accounting and payments owed to her.

She is planning to sue for "breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, accounting, unjust enrichment, and potentially other claims."

Raphael previously claimed he taught the star everything she knows about entertainment and helped her make the step up from being a stripping Instagram wannabe. He also alleged he's largely responsible for her breakthrough hit, Bodak Yellow, but she repaid him by telling her fiance Offset and others he stole from her.

He's suing her for $10 million (GBP7.5 million).