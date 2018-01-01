NEWS Beyonce and JAY-Z swap OTR II Tour tickets for good deeds Newsdesk GET TICKETS Share with :







Beyonce and JAY-Z have announced they will be giving away free On The Run II Tour tickets in return for good deeds.



In collaboration with youth charities The Prince's Trust and Global Citizen, the Drunk In Love hitmakers will reward fans for "being kind, charitable and doing good for others" by offering volunteers for the organisations a chance to win tickets for U.K. and European dates of the tour, which kicks off in Cardiff, Wales on Wednesday (06June18).



Pairs of general and VIP tickets are up for grabs via an online sign-up system and auction respectively, while The Prince's Trust, with whom Beyonce worked with on her solo Mrs. Carter Show World Tour in 2014, will also be taking online donations to help young people in the UK facing life crisis' like homelessness and unemployment.



“Beyonce has supported The Prince’s Trust for many years and understands the importance of giving young people who have faced setbacks in life the chance of a brighter future," commented the charity's chief executive Nick Stace.



Global Citizen went on to label the partnership a "tremendous honour", adding: “Through their collective support of our mission, Beyonce and Jay-Z have helped millions of people access clean water and sanitation which is core to our mission of ending extreme poverty.”



The announcement marks the latest benefaction from Beyonce's BeyGOOD/Do Good initiative, which was created in 2013 to encourage fans to engage in charitable activities, with a focus on local communities. The organisation has already launched scholarships to benefit historically black colleges and universities in the U.S., and supported relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey.



OTR II will tour the U.K. and Ireland before heading to Europe, starting on 19 June in Amsterdam, The Netherlands and continuing on to North America where the duo will perform to 21 cities.

