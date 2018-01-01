Jess Glynne challenging Calvin & Dua for singles top spot

After seeing off competition from Ariana Grande and Drake, Jess Glynne has stepped up as the latest challenger to Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa’s Official Singles Chart top spot.
I’ll Be There, Jess’ first headline single in two-and-a-half years, rises 5 to 2 on today’s Official Chart Update. Jess already has six UK Number 1 singles to her name on the Official Chart – the most ever for a British female solo artist – and could extend that record this Friday.
Clean Bandit & Demi Lovato’s Solo continues to climb, up four to Number 6, plus the ascent continues for Shotgun, the newest George Ezra single, which scales a whopping 12 placings to Number 8.
Cardi B’s latest hit I Like It ft. Bad Bunny and J Balvin rockets five to Number 11, while The 1975 are on course for this week’s highest new entry at Number 12 with Give Yourself A Try. An eight-place jump is on the cards for Years & Years with If You’re Over Me (15), while Tom Walker’ Leave A Light On is also set for a new peak, rising 13 positions to Number 18.
Finally, four songs could make their first appearance in the Official Singles Chart Top 40 this week. Maroon 5’s Girls Like You ft. Cardi B debuts at Number 27, AJ Tracey & Not3s impact at 28 with Butterflies, Dark Vader, the lead single from J Hus’ new EP Big Spang, is at Number 34, and Youngblood, the current Australian Number 1 single from 5 Seconds Of Summer, is Number 39 at the midweek stage.
