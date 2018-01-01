Mariah Carey: 'Optimism is helping me through mental health battles'

Mariah Carey is trying to tackle her mental health problems by remaining as optimistic as possible.

The diva revealed in April (18), that she was taking medication to help her cope with bipolar II disorder that left her experiencing insomnia and feeling manic.

In an interview with U.K. TV show Lorraine on Monday (4Jun18) the star updated fans on her mental health battle - explaining that she tries to force herself to be hopeful and optimistic when at her lowest.

"The thing that some people don't realise, before all this started, we were all just people," she said. "Everybody has their own stuff that they deal with, grew up dealing with, just any type of adversity that you have to overcome. We all go through things and that's part of life. The main thing is to stay hopeful and optimistic, I think."

Revealing her bipolar fight earlier this year, Mariah told People magazine that she had initially dismissed her problems and carried on working.

"For a long time I thought I had a severe sleep disorder," she said. "But it wasn't normal insomnia and I wasn't lying awake counting sheep. I was working and working and working ... I was irritable and in constant fear of letting people down. It turns out that I was experiencing a form of mania. Eventually I would just hit a wall."

The Touch My Body singer claims she has now found the right "balance" in life and is working on a new album, playing a Las Vegas residency, and will once again bring her Christmas shows to Europe in December.

However, the star is embroiled in a legal fight with her ex-manager Stella Bulochnikov, who is suing her for allegedly violating the U.S. Civil Rights Act, the Fair Employment and Housing Act, and for breaching their contract. Stella's lawsuit contains lurid accusations against the pop legend - including of sexual harassment, breakdowns and substance misuse. Mariah's representatives have shut down the claims as "frivolous and baseless".