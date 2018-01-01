George Ezra: 'You are going to be cool, you are going to be a popstar'

George Ezra was the very first guest welcomed to The Dave Berry Breakfast Show that launched today (4th June) and came on air to chat about his new single ‘Shotgun’ . Whilst on air, Ezra revealed how a technical mishap nearly ruined his interview with Elton John, how he attempts to smile less on stage and reads Stephen King’s ‘It’ in the style of a bedtime story.
On his technical error interviewing Elton John – “I'm not very tech savvy, but I've never had a problem. I just set them [the microphones] up and stuck them on myself and the guest - and I couldn't get a frequency. And I was like, ‘right, this definitely hasn't happened before,’ and I've got a little backup microphone that I put between me and the guest. And Elton was kind of like, ‘Are you ready?’ as if to say, ‘You look like you're pfaffing about over there.’”
On managing to impress the musical icon – “I had been told that I was going to be given 25 minutes to half an hour - unless he was enjoying it. So I really didn't want to waste my time or his time… I kind of a lost track of time, so I wasn't thinking about it. The conversation felt very natural and then we ended up chatting for an hour, so I did good.”
On trying to be “cool”– “Every time I walk on stage I go: ‘this is the gig that you are going to be cool. You are going to be cool, you are going to be a popstar, you are going to be po-faced,’ and two songs in I'm grinning. I still haven't got over the fact that I get to do it… There are certain lyrics in ‘Shotgun’, where I think I can hear a little grin on my face.”
