Ashlee Simpson's daughter Jagger adores grandma Diana Ross

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross' daughter Jagger Snow adores her grandma, Diana Ross.

The couple, who wed in 2014 and welcomed Jagger a year later, insist the four year old is already showing signs of becoming a star - and it's all thanks to her gran.

"She's into her Ami (Diana Ross)," Ashley tells E! News. "She wants the sparkles and the microphone!"

Evan adds, "I don't know if we have a choice in the matter."

The couple is set to star in a new docu-series, Ashlee and Evan, which is set to air in the U.S. later this summer. And Ashlee reveals that fans will get to see the ins and outs of family life on the show.

"I think there is so much vulnerability that we give to you guys," the 33-year-old explained. "You don't really know about us. Get to know us!"

While they were initially worried about featuring their two-year-old daughter and Ashlee's nine-year-old son Bronx, from her marriage to rocker ex Pete Wentz, on the series, they insist it was inevitable that their children would be filmed.

However, Evan is determined to show young people that their relationship is about one thing - love.

"We have something to share. Right now, there's not a lot of young people talking about love. There's not always perfection all the time," Evan said. "But the truth of it is, it's all built out of love."

Diana Ross' son also revealed that fans will get to hear new music from the husband and wife team - and his mum - on the show.