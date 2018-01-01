LeAnn Rimes boosted cleavage with 'cutlets' for Coyote Ugly bar dance scene

LeAnn Rimes stuffed her halter top to boost her bosom for an iconic scene in cult film Coyote Ugly.

The singer made a cameo in the movie about the New York City bar of the same name, dancing on top of the bar alongside stars Piper Perabo, Maria Bello and Bridget Moynahan, while performing the movie's theme song, Can't Fight the Moonlight, and LeAnn, who was in her teens when she shot the movie, has revealed her wardrobe concealed a few booster tricks.

"The 'chicken cutlets' that they had me put in my top," Rimes recalls to ET Online when asked to name the most memorable part of filming.

"I'm 17... (and) literally they (wardrobe bosses) said, 'You're gonna dance on a bar', and they're like, 'Here's your outfit. Here's your chicken cutlets'... I'm like, 'What do I do with these? How do I put these in?' I had no idea. That's what I remember."

She was also disappointed her soundtrack tune, which was written by Diane Warren, was not an instant hit. It took years for it to become a smash in the U.S.

"What's so crazy about the song was it became an international success - it was number one in 11 countries...," she shares. "It did nothing in the States. It came back around almost two years later and then (it) was a top 20 hit in the States... It's weird how the universe works, weird how things come back around. I never expected it. You just never know what's gonna hit. It really is crazy how successful this (song) was."

Coyote Ugly came back around in LeAnne's personal life in December (17), when she recreated her famous movie scene by dancing on a bar in Aspen, Colorado.

"This is what happens when your friends at @kemosabe1990 (cowboy clothing company Kemo Sabe) in Aspen move locations and open up a bad a** private bar upstairs and then turn on Can’t Fight The Moonlight," she wrote in a caption attached to a fun picture of herself getting her groove on while wearing a white cowboy hat.