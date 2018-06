Il Divo live with Michael Ball 2-4-1 tickets offer!

- the world’s most successful classical crossover act - will have multi-million selling global superstarjoining them as special guest on six of the group’s forthcoming UK shows and we haveThewill visit breathtaking venues across the UK for a magical evening of exquisite live music.Taking place in the grandeur of some of the UK’s most magnificent venues, the magical concerts on the Il Divo ‘Castles & Country’ tour will provide some of the most vocally and visually stunning performances of 2018. Tour dates featuring very special guest Michael Ball include:Thurs 5 July Thetford, Norfolk Euston ParkSat 7 July Englefield, Berkshire Englefield HouseSat 14 July Alcester, Warwickshire Ragley HallSun 15 July Alnwick, Northumberland Alnwick CastleTues 17 July Stansted Park, Chichester Stansted ParkFri 20 July Grantham, Leicestershire Belvoir CastleMichael Ball said: “I’m delighted to be performing at these incredible venues with Il Divo. The audience are in for a real treat and I’m looking forward to sharing these special moments with the fans. See you this summer!”– DATES IN FULL: Tickets * WITH VERY SPECIAL GUEST MICHAEL BALLThurs 5 July Thetford, Norfolk Euston Park *Sat 7 July Englefield, Berkshire Englefield House *Sun 8 July Greenwich, London Greenwich Music TimeTues 10 July Cardiff, Wales Motorpoint ArenaFri 13 July Castlehill, Edinburgh Edinburgh CastleSat 14 July Alcester, Warwickshire Ragley Hall *Sun 15 July Alnwick, Northumberland Alnwick Castle *Tues 17 July Stansted Park, Chichester Stansted Park *Fri 20 July Grantham, Leicestershire Belvoir Castle *Sat 21 July Scarborough, Yorkshire Scarborough Open Air TheatreSun 22 July Lytham, Lancashire Lytham Festival