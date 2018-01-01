Taylor Swift shattering records on tour

Taylor Swift is shattering tour records on the road after launching her Reputation dates last month (May18).

The trek has hauled in $54 million (GBP40.4 million) in just five cities as Taylor tops Billboard’s weekly Hot Tours countdown.

Swift has sold almost 398,000 tickets in the stadiums she has hit so far on her six-month world tour that could potentially top $400 million (GBP300 million), according to experts.

She kicked off the trek with a record-breaking gig in Phoenix, Arizona on 8 May (18), beating a box office gross record set by Metallica in August (17) and an attendance record set by her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles' band One Direction in 2014 - 59,157 fans showed up for the sold-out concert.

Taylor then beat her own gross and attendance marks at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco, California and topped U2's 2017 record as the highest grossing concert engagement by a single concert headliner at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, when more than 118,000 fans showed up for her two-night stint at the venue.

New gross records were also set at Seattle, Washington’s CenturyLink Field on 22 May (18) and Sports Authority Field in Denver, Colorado on 25 May (18).

Kenny Chesney is second on this week's Hot Tours chart, while Imagine Dragons, James Taylor, and Five Finger Death Punch and Shindown round out the current top five earners on the road.

Backed by Charli XCX and Camila Cabello, Taylor wraps up the U.S. leg of the tour in Chicago, Illinois on Friday and Saturday (01&02Jun18) before heading to the U.K. for six dates in London, Manchester and Dublin.