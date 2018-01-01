Gwen Stefani joins Pink onstage in Los Angeles

Pop star Pink thrilled fans in Los Angeles on Thursday night (31May18) by inviting Gwen Stefani onstage for a surprise performance.

The So What singer has been covering Just a Girl, Stefani's 1995 hit with her band No Doubt, throughout her ongoing Beautiful Trauma World Tour, so when the trek made a stop in the rocker's hometown of Los Angeles, Pink decided to call on her old friend for a special girl power duet.

"I have a question for y'all: How much do you love Gwen Stefani?" Pink teased before introducing her guest onstage, as the crowdmembers roared their approval.

Pink later took to Instagram to share a photo of the two women in action and heap praise on Gwen.

"Y'all don't even understand how much love I have for this chick, this rocker, this mama, this entrepreneur, this total OG (original gangster) bada** that is @gwenstefani," she gushed. "There really aren't any comparisons as far as I'm concerned. Tonight was fun. Thanks friend."

Gwen was seemingly returning the favour on Thursday as Pink had previously joined the star and her No Doubt bandmates onstage for a rendition of Just a Girl at the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Stefani wasn't Pink's only special guest at the Staples Center gig - her daughter Willow also made a brief appearance. The six-year-old donned a purple wig and protective headphones as she stepped out onstage with her superstar mum to greet the audience in the middle of the musician's set.