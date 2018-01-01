Kanye West took album photo himself hours before release

Rapper Kanye West snapped the photo which would become his new album cover on his cell phone just hours before its release.

The All of the Lights hitmaker dropped his latest studio project, YE, on Friday (01Jun18), and celebrated its completion at a star-studded album listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Thursday night (31May18), when he was joined by his wife Kim Kardashian, and pals including Kid Cudi, Nas, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty, Teyana Taylor, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, actor Jonah Hill, and comedian Chris Rock, who introduced the music.

Shortly after the tunes debuted online, Kim took to Twitter to reveal the YE artwork, which features a mountain range in Jackson Hole, where Kanye recorded the songs, came together at the last minute.

"Kanye shot the album cover on his iPhone on the way to the album listening party," she shared.

The picture also features a bright green scrawl, which reads: "I hate being Bi-Polar it's awesome (sic)".

It's not known what the scenery snap replaced, but Kanye previously teased the prospect of using a photo of his late mother's plastic surgeon, Dr. Jan Adams, for the release.

In late April (18), he posted a screenshot of a text conversation he had had with a friend named Wes, believed to be his collaborator Wes Lang, to whom he explained the reason for his initial choice of cover picture.

"I want to forgive and stop hating," Kanye wrote, as Wes suggested he name the album, "LOVE EVERYONE".

Donda West died in November, 2007, a day after disgraced Adams completed liposuction, tummy tuck and breast-reduction surgery on her at a Los Angeles clinic.

Adams, who was not personally faulted by the coroner for Donda's death, subsequently responded to the album cover news by urging Kanye to reconsider, and it seems the rapper took heed of his comments by ditching the idea.

It's not the only controversial cover artwork Kanye has been involved in - he also made a last-minute switch for rapper Pusha T's new album Daytona, spending $85,000 (£64,000) of his own money to license a shot of Whitney Houston's drug-den bathroom for the project, which West produced.