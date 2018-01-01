Kanye West raps about Kim Kardashian's reaction to slavery comments

Kanye West has revealed in a new rap that wife Kim Kardashian called him "screaming" over his "slavery was a choice" comments.

The Stronger rapper sparked widespread outrage at the start of May (18) when he suggested that African-Americans simply chose to be imprisoned for centuries by white slavemasters during an interview with TMZ.com.

Kanye held a star-studded album listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Thursday (31May18) to celebrate the release of new record YE, and those hearing the fresh material at the Wyoming bash or on the livestream spotted him referencing the controversy in one track, in which he describes Kim's reaction.

"Wife calling screaming saying we're about to lose it all I had to calm her down 'cos she couldn't breathe/I told her she could leave me now but she wouldn't leave," he rapped. "This is what they mean for better or for worse huh?"

The rapper touched on a variety of topics over the course of the seven-track release, including the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. The basketball player was caught being unfaithful to Kanye's sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian in videos which emerged days before she gave birth to their daughter True in April.

In his track, Kanye raps, "All these thots (h*es) on (dating site) Christian Mingle/That's what almost got Tristan single."

The 40-year-old also made reference to Stormy Daniels, who claimed she had an affair with U.S. President Donald Trump, mother-in-law Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble and Russell Simmons, who has recently been accused of sexual assault.

"Russell Simmons want to pray for me too/ I pray for him because he got Me Too'd," he rapped, referencing the #MeToo movement addressing sexual harassment.

In Ye, the music star also spoke about his struggles with drug addiction and his mental health, calling his bipolar disorder his "superpower" and adding it "ain't no disability, I'm a superhero."

Ye, which features appearances from Kid Cudi, Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj, is set for release on Friday. According to a tweet by Kim, he shot the "album cover on his iPhone on the way to the album listening party."