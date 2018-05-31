Kanye West throws star-studded album listening party

Kanye West celebrated the release of his new album YE by throwing a listening party in Wyoming on Thursday night (31May18).

The Stronger hitmaker has spent months in Wyoming putting touches to his album, the follow-up to 2016's Life of Pablo, and he invited a bunch of famous faces and reporters to fly in via private jet to attend a secret listening party at a ranch outside of Jackson Hole, where an enormous tent had been erected and guests sat around a campfire to listen to his new tracks.

Guests included Nas, Jonah Hill, Chris Rock, Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian, Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick and music manager Scooter Braun, who Kanye recently parted ways with.

According to E! Online, Fabolous, Kid Cudi, 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, Ty Dolla $ign, Pusha T, Desiigner, and Teyana Taylor were all there too, and documented their travels to the remote location, which is surrounded by mountains.

Kanye reportedly gave out merchandise marking the occasion, with caps and T-shirts bearing messages like "Wyoming" and "Kanye West album listening May 31 2018". Kim wore a bright orange top emblazoned with a sun, mountain range and "Wyoming", while Kanye wore a similar hoodie before taking it off to reveal a neon yellow top that reportedly featured the album track listing, the first song listed being Following the Light.

The rapper also livestreamed the album listening party on app WAV, so fans could also enjoy the first taste of his new material, which reportedly touches on his mental health struggles, recent controversy about his "slavery was a choice" comments, and Khloe Kardashian being cheated on by basketball player Tristan Thompson when she was pregnant with their child. He also reportedly references Stormy Daniels, who claims she slept with President Donald Trump, and the sexual assault allegations against Russell Simmons.

YE is set for release on Friday.