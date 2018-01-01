Ed Sheeran presents Lionel Richie with Special International Award

Today Ed Sheeran presented the PRS for Music Special International Award to Lionel Richie at the 63rd Ivor Novello Awards at the Grosvenor House, Park Lane, London. The Ivors celebrate, honour and reward excellence in British and Irish songwriting and composing. Presented and judged by music creators they represent the pinnacle of musical achievement and peer recognition. Tickets
.
The ceremony took place ahead of Lionel’s appearance on the The One Show (BBC One) to discuss the award and his UK summer tour which starts in Northampton at Franklin’s Gardens tomorrow (Friday 1st June).
The tour will see Lionel visit iconic venues across the country in areas such as Perth, London, Lincoln, Shrewsbury, Leigh, Carlisle, Scarborough, Chesterfield, Hove and North Norfolk. These will be his first UK shows since receiving glittering reviews for the ‘All The Hits’ tour which included three nights at London’s The O2. Tickets
.
Performing hits from his extensive and much loved repertoire spanning decades, all the way from the Commodores to the present day, Richie’s shows are world renowned for their party atmosphere. Fans will be able to enjoy timeless mega-hits and sing along to classics such as ‘Truly, ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’, ‘Say You Say Me’, ‘Hello’ and ‘All Night Long’.
Lionel is no stranger to awards having previously received British GQ’s Icon Award adding to a celebrated career which includes four GRAMMYs, a Golden Globe and even an Oscar as well as the prestigious Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Award. In 2016 Lionel launched his on-going Las Vegas headline residency show, ‘Lionel Richie—All the Hits’, at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, where he takes his fans on a spectacular musical journey, performing a variety of his seminal hits. Having sold over 100 million albums worldwide he recently joined the judging panel on ABC’s American Idol.
Lionel recently received the oldest award in Hollywood as his hand and footprints were immortalised in cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX®. He received the honour, rarely given to non-acting musicians, in a ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and introduction from Samuel L. Jackson.UK TOUR DATES: Tickets
.
Friday 1 June
Northampton, Franklin’s Gardens
Sunday 3 June
Perth, McDiarmid Park
Tuesday 5 June
London, Hampton Court Palace Festival
Wednesday 6 June
London, Hampton Court Palace Festival
Saturday 9 June
London, Hampton Court Palace Festival
Sunday 10 June
Lincoln, Lincolnshire Showground
Wednesday 13 June
Shrewsbury, Montgomery Waters Meadow
Saturday 16 June
Leigh, Leigh Sports Village
Sunday 17 June
Carlisle, Brunton Park
Tuesday 19 June
Scarborough, Open Air Theatre
Thursday 21 June
Chesterfield, Proact Stadium
Saturday 23 June
Hove, The 1st Central County Ground
Sunday 24 June
Holkham nr Wells-next-the-Sea , Holkham Hall
Book tickets through our trusted official partner Ticketmaster
.