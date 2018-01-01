Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn enjoy pub date

Taylor Swift and British actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn enjoyed a quintessentially British date in north London on Wednesday (30May18).

The young couple have kept their relationship out of the limelight as much as possible since they began dating in May last year (17), having been spotted out together only a handful of times.

But in pictures obtained by Daily Mail Online, the pair can be seen hopping into a chauffeur-driven vehicle after enjoying a cosy lunch date at a Fuller's gastropub in north London, where they reportedly dined on fish and chips and London Pride Beer.

The images come amid speculation that the Bad Blood singer, who stepped out in a white button-down vest and an orange corduroy miniskirt, has been increasingly spending more time in the U.K. thanks to her British beau.

According to editors at The Sun, the Shake It Off songstress is renting a house in north London - where Joe, best known for his role in the 2016 war drama Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, is believed to live - and was even using disguises to avoid detection.

"They're clearly serious," an insider told E!. "Taylor's met all of Joe's family. They've done many a Sunday roast together - in fact, it happens without fail if she's here over a weekend - and they seem very comfortable around her."

The source added: "His brothers all seem to be fans of them together as they've hung out with Taylor and Joe on several occasions."

Taylor's budget lunch date marks one of only a few sightings of the pair, who appear to be keen to keep their relationship out of the public eye, in stark comparison to her high-profile fling with Avengers star Tom Hiddleston.

Joe has attended several of the shows on Taylor's Reputation Stadium Tour, which kicked off on 8 May in Glendale, U.S., and in March the couple were pictured on a hike.