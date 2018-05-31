NEWS Ed Sheeran collects the Ivor Novello Award for Songwriter of the Year Newsdesk GET TICKETS Share with :







The Ivor Novello Awards [The Ivors] are presented by BASCA, in association with PRS for Music, to celebrate, honour and reward excellence in songwriting and composing. The Ivors are unique in specifically honouring the UK creator community and are exclusively judged by songwriters and composers.



On 31st May 2018, at the Grosvenor House, London, BASCA will announce the winners of seven nominated Ivor Novello Award categories. In addition, BASCA will also present the following Ivor Novello Awards in recognition of a wider contribution to British music.



Billy Ocean

Billy Ocean receives the Ivor Novello Award for International Achievement in recognition of his international success and the enduring nature of his songwriting catalogue.



Cathy Dennis

Cathy Dennis receives the Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Song Collection, acknowledging her position as one of the most successful pop songwriters of her generation.



Billy Bragg

Songwriter, poet and activist Billy Bragg receives the PRS for Music Outstanding Contribution to British Music.



Lionel Richie

An international superstar, whose songs have left an indelible mark on British music, Lionel Richie is celebrated with the PRS for Music Special International Award.



Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran collects the Ivor Novello Award for Songwriter of the Year for 2017.



Thea Musgrave

Just days after celebrating her 90th birthday BASCA presents The Ivors Classical Music Award to acclaimed composer Thea Musgrave.



Shane MacGowan

Described by the late Joe Strummer as “one of the finest writers of the century” Shane MacGowan is honoured with The Ivors Inspiration Award.



