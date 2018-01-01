Dua Lipa denies fling with Spain World Cup star

Dua Lipa has denied reports she had a one night stand with Spanish soccer star Marco Asensio.

On Tuesday (29May18), the New Rules singer, 22, tweeted a link to an article from Spain's El Periodico website claiming she had spent the night with the Real Madrid player following her performance before the team's UEFA Champions League final triumph on Saturday.

Quoting the news story, which attributed the information to CNN's Turkish arm, she wrote, "I haven't even met Marco Asensio and it is highly unlikely I ever will as my Liverpool supporting manager would never forgive me."

Marco, 22, came on in the 89th minute of Real's 3-1 win over Liverpool in the match - and has been selected in Spain's World Cup squad. Dua gave an energetic performance before the final, singing her hits New Rules, One Kiss and Be the One.

The star may have slammed reports she's smitten with the soccer star, but editors at British newspaper The Sun report that she has rekindled her romance with old flame Isaac Carew.

Dua and model Isaac split last February after a two-year relationship but the U.K. hunk was reportedly spotted in a taxi with her in London on Monday. An insider claims the exes have been hooking up whenever they are both in the British capital.

"Dua and Isaac seem very much back on," the source said. "There's obviously still a very strong connection between them, and they have been hanging out a lot again. Whenever they are both in the same place, usually London, they seem to end up hooking up."

The popstar was previously dating LANY frontman Paul Klein but they split up in February (18) and Dua has since said she loves being on her own.

"There's so much fun in being single," she told Elle UK. "When I'm single, I end up having so much more time to do a lot of other stuff... I think you learn so much more about yourself when you're completely alone and you have no one to go to for help for certain things. You learn to rely on yourself in a different way."