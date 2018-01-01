Taylor Swift falls out with backing dancer over 'sexist' social media posts - report

Taylor Swift has reportedly fallen out with her backing dancer Kim 'Toshi' Davidson for allegedly posting sexist memes on social media.

The Shake It Off singer hired Toshi for her 1989 tour back in 2014, but he was noticeably absent from her performance at BBC Music's Biggest Weekend last weekend (26-27May18) after they reportedly had a confrontation about his Instagram posts.

"Taylor is livid and seriously disappointed with Toshi's social media posts," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "She has considered him one her closest friends on the road after recruiting him for her 1989 tour back in 2014. And she even donated thousands to his nephew Ayden, who sadly lost his life, to help with cancer treatment.

"But she feels his posts were absolutely unacceptable, especially in the current climate of the #MeToo movement... She feels she simply cannot endorse this behaviour and to do so would be setting a bad example to her fans."

The dancer reportedly shared a meme on his Instagram Story which mocked the Australia women's soccer team, telling them to go back to the kitchen, and another which featured the words "every girls weakness" above pictures of chloroform, a van, and the woods. The account has since been made private.

Taylor and Toshi were reportedly close friends and their confrontation has led to tensions backstage on her tour. The Bad Blood singer's eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice Toshi wasn't by her side as she performed at the festival in Swansea over the weekend, during a break in her Reputation World Tour.

On Friday, she performed in Denver, Colorado and made one fan's day by meeting her backstage after her mum Andrea spotted paramedics treating a 10-year-old girl named Alexis who had suffered a seizure.

Alexis was taken backstage after the concert to meet Swift, who handed her a treasure trove of tour memorabilia, including the sweater she rehearsed in before the show and the blanket from her dressing room.

"I'm thankful for Taylor's parents for being so concerned for her when they didn't have to (be)," Alexis' mother Karen told Just Jared. "I'm thankful for Taylor wanting to take the time to meet her and give her a hug."

Taylor's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.