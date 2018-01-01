Jeff Goldblum lands major jazz deal at Decca

Jurassic Park star Jeff Goldblum has landed a major record deal with Decca at the age of 65.

The actor and his jazz band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, have become regulars at festivals around the U.S. in recent years, and Jeff regularly performs at venues in Los Angeles as well as at the fabled Cafe Carlyle in New York City.

But it was his performance with Gregory Porter on the BBC’s Graham Norton Show last year (17) that prompted interest from Decca bosses in the U.K., who flew to Los Angeles to meet with him.?

"I’m so happy to be in cahoots with the wonderful people at Decca, one of the coolest and most prestigious labels of all time," Goldblum tells WENN.

The movie star began playing the piano when he was a child and he took classical lessons but quickly switched to jazz. As a teenager he was playing in cocktail lounges in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

When he’s not working on location, Goldblum hosts a weekly jazz variety show at Los Angeles’ Rockwell Table and Stage, where he’s been playing for the last few years.

Tom Lewis, the director of A&R for Decca, insists the actor has a very bright future as a jazz artist: "As far as I can tell, everyone loves Jeff Goldblum. It’s like a universal truth. We are delighted to welcome him to Decca.

"He’s a fantastic jazz pianist, a great band leader and just about the loveliest man in the world. His love of jazz is infectious and whenever he plays he makes you feel very happy. If we can take Jeff’s music into people’s homes then we will be helping, in our own small way, to make the world a happier place."