Sir Elton John meets up with boy he tried to adopt as a baby

Sir Elton John has been reunited with the Ukrainian boy he and David Furnish tried to adopt almost a decade ago.

The 71-year-old rocker was in Kiev for the Burabazar festival on Tuesday when he hooked up with Lev, who is now 10.

Elton and his husband attempted to adopt the boy when he was a baby at a Makiivkain orphanage in 2009, but they were deemed unsuitable parents by Ukrainian officials, who do not recognise same-sex marriage.

The heartwarming meeting between Sir Elton, David and Lev was arranged by the Elena Pinchuk Foundation as part of an anti-AIDS charity event, titled A Day with Elton John, according to MailOnline.com.

The Rocket Man singer appeared to be thrilled to meet up with Lev again as they poured over photographs of their first meeting nine years ago.

He reportedly helped Lev, his brother Arten and their grandmother get out of Makiivka as war broke out between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces. The family now lives in Lviv, according to the outlet.

Following the heartache of Elton and David's 2009 failed adoption bid, they became fathers to Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John, who was born to a surrogate mother on 25 December, 2010 in California and his brother Elijah Joseph Daniel Furnish-John, who was born in 2013.

Elton is also godfather to the children of Sean Lennon, David and Victoria Beckham, model and actress pal Elizabeth Hurley, and U.S. music mogul Seymour Stein.