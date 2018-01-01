Elton John to deliver Princess Diana lecture on HIV

Elton John will deliver a lecture on HIV in London next week (08Jun18) to honour Princess Diana.

The Diana, Princess of Wales Lecture was launched by the National AIDS Trust in 1999 as a living tribute to the organisation's royal patron, and this year the Rocket Man singer is leading the event.

Sir Elton will speak in front of an invited audience of politicians, health workers, journalists, civil society leaders, celebrities and people living with HIV in partnership the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

He follows in the footsteps of former Secretary-General of the United Nations Kofi Annan and America's 42nd President Bill Clinton, who delivered previous NAT lectures in Diana’s memory in 1999 and 2001, respectively.

According to a press release, Sir Elton will "set out a vision for an AIDS free future" and "call on governments and the private sector to show leadership and accountability in order to reach the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal to end AIDS by 2030".

He is also expected to reflect on his close friendship with Princess Diana and their shared commitment to ending HIV.

"I am delighted to be able to deliver this lecture and to remember the enormous contribution Diana, Princess of Wales made to this cause," the rocker says. "In the quarter century since the Elton John AIDS Foundation was established, the global AIDS fight has changed beyond recognition. Yet tolerance and courage has never been more important in that fight. We need to remember what is important if we are going to be successful."