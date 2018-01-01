NEWS Jeff Goldblum signs to Decca Records Newsdesk Share with :







Decca Records Label Group are thrilled to announce the signing of Jeff Goldblum.



Goldblum, beloved for his roles in the Jurassic Park franchise, Independence Day and The Grand Budapest Hotel, has been playing the piano since he was a child. Over the past decades, he has played with his jazz band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, at venues in Los Angeles as well as Café Carlyle in New York City.



After accompanying soul-jazz star Gregory Porter on BBC’s Graham Norton Show last year, Goldblum’s distinctive style and natural feel for the piano caught the attention of Decca record executives, who immediately travelled to Los Angeles to meet with him.‎



“I’m so happy to be in cahoots with the wonderful people at Decca, one of the coolest and most prestigious labels of all time.” says Goldblum.



The film, television and stage actor grew up listening to jazz at home, with his father regularly listening to Erroll Garner records. Goldblum took classical piano lessons from a young age but quickly switched to jazz. At the age of 15, he started playing in cocktail lounges in Pittsburgh. 50 years later, his irrepressibly feel-good music will be professionally recorded.



When he’s not working on location, Goldblum hosts a weekly jazz variety show at Los Angeles’ Rockwell Table and Stage, where he’s been playing for the last few years. Frequented by LA locals and A-listers alike, the show intersperses Goldblum’s love of jazz with his passion and skills at improvised comedy.



Tom Lewis, Director of A&R for Decca, said of the uniquely brilliant combination:



“As far as I can tell, everyone loves Jeff Goldblum. It’s like a universal truth. We are delighted to welcome him to Decca. He’s a fantastic jazz pianist, a great band leader and just about the loveliest man in the world. His love of jazz is infectious and whenever he plays he makes you feel very happy. If we can take Jeff’s music into people’s homes then we will be helping, in our own small way, to make the world a happier place”

