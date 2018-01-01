Halsey suffers asthma attack during festival performance

Halsey suffered an asthma attack while performing at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival on Sunday (27May18).

The Bad at Love singer revealed to fans on Twitter after her mid-afternoon set at the Californian festival that she suffered a medical emergency during her performance and was seen by professionals after she got off stage.

"lmaaaaaao (laughing my a*s off) I just had an asthma attack onstage at @BottlerockNapa and ended up with the medics after my set!!!!" she wrote, before joking that it was because of her lack of interest in sports when she was young. She wrote, "This is what I get for walking the mile in high school gym class byeeeeee (waving hands emojis)."

However, she didn't let the incident derail her mood, and she later tweeted, "It was suchhhh a fun set out here in Napa! Heat + Asthma and all! I hope you guys are having fun! @bottlerocknapa."

The 23-year-old also didn't hesitate to clap back at a Canadian journalist who gave a negative review of her set and accused her of lip syncing.

"I'm famous for my 2 platinum albums, Grammy nominations, and sold out performances globally. I'm never lipsynching, and 40,000 people watched my set tonight. God you're a poorly disguised troll with a verified check (eye roll emoji)."

A radio journalist then jumped into the online conversation and stated that Halsey was one of the most talented acts they'd ever seen and she doesn't need to mime, and she shared the post and wrote, "wow thank you! I put a lot of work into my headline set to make sure it’s exciting and on point! I’m really happy to read this (heart emoji)."

The singer is next due to perform at the Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall's Island in New York on Saturday.