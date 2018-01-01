Camila Cabello: 'Taylor Swift has a gift'

Former Fifth Harmony star Camila Cabello has praised Taylor Swift for her on-stage relationship with her fans, describing the Bad Blood artist as having "a gift".

The Crying in the Club singer was the leading support act on Swift's global Reputation Stadium Tour, which kicked off in Arizona on May 8, but pulled out of the Seattle leg after being hospitalised with dehydration and fever following her Billboard Music Awards performance on Sunday (20May18).

While the 21-year-old is yet to confirm her return to the tour, which is set to hit the UK for a string of dates in June (18), she made a stage comeback at BBC Radio 1's Biggest Weekend in Swansea, Wales, on Sunday with a lively performance of hit track Havana.

Speaking to British music publication NME at the festival, Cabello commended Swift's ability to hold stadium-sized crowds in the palm of her hand.

“I love the way she talks to the crowd”, she gushed. “She plays stadiums of 60,000 people every night, but she’s got this gift of talking to the whole crowd like she’s talking to one person in a room.”

The singer-songwriter is yet to headline stadiums of her own, but admitted that the goal was certainly in her sights after being part of the experience with Swift.

“I mean it’s every artist’s dream," she smiled. “I feel like I have a good way to go before I get there, but there’s a lot of fun in the journey.”

The star also complimented Pharrell Williams following the duo's collaboration on new summer track Sangria Wine, describing working with the rapper and record producer as "so much fun".

“I’m just so happy that Sangria Wine is finally out because we had that song in our pockets for a little bit of time and it felt like the perfect time to drop it," she enthused.