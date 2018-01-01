NEWS Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa’s One Kiss set to keep chart crown Newsdesk GET TICKETS Share with :







Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa's One Kiss is set to claim a seventh week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart this Friday, boosted by Dua's showstopping performance at the Champion's League Final over the weekend.



The track remains firmly ahead in the latest Official Chart Update, ahead of Ariana Grande's No Tears Left To Cry, which rebounds from 3 to Number 2.



Dua performed One Kiss as part of her pre-match performance on Sunday (May 27), and footage of football fans belting along to the track has since gone viral.



Reacting to the footage during the match, which saw Liverpool lose 3-1 to Real Madrid, Dua tweeted: "This makes me giggle. Sorry for the loss but always remain victorious at heart!!"



Meanwhile, Anne-Marie's 2002 advances 4 to 3, Jess Glynne's I'll Be There lifts from 6 to 5, and George Ezra's Paradise rebounds 8 to 6 after it was used as the theme to Radio 1 Biggest Weekend. His current single, Shotgun, is also set to return to the Top 40 this week, so far up 18 spots to 23.



Clean Bandit are on course to land their ninth UK Top 10 with Solo ft. Demi Lovato, currently up three places to 9, and Shawn Mendes' In My Blood jumps from 18 to 10 following the release of his new album.



Liam Payne and J Balvin's Familiar is on track to break the Top 20 this week, up seven to Number 14, while A$AP Rocky could score the week's highest new entry - Praise The Lord (Da Shine) ft. Skepta is new at 28.



Further down, Ramz's latest single Family Tree is set to climb further up the Top 40, so far up five places to 35, and Dappy could be claiming his first Top 40 in six years this week - Oh My ft. Ay Em lifts from 44 to 40.