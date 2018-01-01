Ariana Grande shares video of her roasting marshmallows with Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande gave fans a glimpse at her blossoming romance with Pete Davidson by sharing a video of them roasting marshmallows on a fire on Monday (28May18).

The No Tears Left to Cry singer and the Saturday Night Live comedian were first linked earlier in May (18), when People reported that they were dating and their relationship was "very casual".

The pair, who have known each other since Ariana appeared as a musical guest on SNL in 2016, have been noticeably flirty on Instagram and the singer stepped things up on Monday when she shared an inside glimpse of them together on her Instagram Story. She posted a black and white video that just showed their arms positioned close together as they lean towards a fire pit to roast their marshmallows. Pete's arm tattoos are visible in the shot.

The clip comes just days after they were spotted exchanging flirty comments on the social media site. Underneath a picture of Ariana and a friend, Pete wrote, "Love this caption. caption queen," and she replied, "@petedavison king of loving my captions."

Shortly before that she posted a blushing face emoji underneath a picture of Pete, and he posted emojis of a bee, yellow heart, and face with love heart eyes underneath a picture of her new bee tattoo, a symbol for Manchester, to mark the first anniversary of the bombing at her concert in the British city.

The 24-year-old recently hit back at fans who suggested he couldn't be in a relationship as he suffers from Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD).

"Just because someone has a mental illness does not mean they can't be happy and in a relationship," he wrote. "It also doesn't mean that person makes the relationship toxic. Everybody is different and there are a lot of treatments for mental illnesses and I have done/am doing all of them."

His rant came shortly after Ariana opened up about her "toxic relationship" with rapper Mac Miller, who she split from earlier in May after two years together. Pete recently split from his longtime girlfriend Cazzie David, the daughter of fellow funnyman Larry David.