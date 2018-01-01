Jason Derulo: 'I'm not a misogynist'

Jason Derulo has hit back at criticism that his songs objectify women.

The Talk Dirty singer has previously come under fire for his provocative lyrics, which often focus on women's bottoms, but he insists he is no misogynist and insists that his female co-writer is responsible for some of his racier lyrics.

"For me, I'm somebody different when I'm with my mother, I'm somebody different when I'm with my friends, I'm somebody different when I'm with my lover, so I think there is a time and a place for everything," he told British newspaper The Sun. "Misogynistic? I actually co-wrote Tip Toe with a woman.

"She probably wrote the dirtiest s**t on the record," the 28-year-old Florida-born hitmaker insisted, referring to songwriter Soaky Siren.

"I've had many platinum hits that are not talking about a*s. I just happen to like a*s," laughed Jason, who was speaking ahead of the release of his fifth studio album, 777.

The Wiggle singer is also currently promoting his Coca-Cola anthem for the 2018 World Cup, Colors.

The track, which promotes unity, features the soda brand's tagline "Taste the feeling" in the opening lines of the song, and Colombian pop star Maluma has been recruited to record a version to cater to Spanish-speaking fans.

However, Colors is not the official track of the upcoming soccer tournament - that honour has gone to Jason's "inspiration" Will Smith, who has collaborated with Diplo, reggaeton star Nicky Jam and Kosovar singer Era Istrefi.

In an interview with Britain's Daily Star newspaper Jason spoke of his ambition to work with the Independence Day star.

"My biggest inspiration - and the person I'd like to watch the most - is Will Smith, because you can just watch him in anything," he praised. "Whether it's action or comedy, he just always has it."