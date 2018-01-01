Enrique Iglesias happy to share family snaps with fans

Pop superstar Enrique Iglesias is becoming more open with his family life online because he appreciates the support he has received from fans throughout his career.

The Hero hitmaker is known for being fiercely protective of his romance with longtime love Anna Kournikova, but since becoming parents to twins in December (17), the couple has been giving fans more of an insight into its personal lives via social media.

Both Enrique and former tennis star Anna have posted rare pictures and video clips of themselves with their babies, Nicholas and Lucy, at home in Miami, Florida in recent weeks, and the singer admits it was a conscious decision to connect more with devotees online.

"I don't mind sharing part of my life with them," he told The Associated Press. "I always have, in a way, through my music."

Enrique has been forced to spend some time away from his loved ones to fulfill his global tour commitments, and although the separation has been tough for the new dad, he insists being onstage and performing for fans is the next best thing.

"I miss my family like crazy," the Spanish star sighed. "But I love doing what I do, which is being on stage and just being surrounded by my fans. Those are the two things I love most in my life."

The musician's remarks emerge days after Anna mocked her own dancing skills in a funny video she shared on Instagram, in which she danced to Enrique's new Pitbull collaboration, Move to Miami, while holding baby Lucy in a front-facing carrier.

"#girlfun #movetomiami," she wrote beside the post, before quipping, "Little one, please don't inherit my dance moves".