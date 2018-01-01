Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett back in the studio

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett have reunited in the recording studio, sparking rumours they're making another album together.

The 91-year-old singer was spotted heading to Electric Lady Studio in New York City on Monday (28May18), where Gaga is currently recording new tracks, prompting speculation about another collaborative release.

The two pals released Cheek to Cheek in 2014. The album of jazz standards hit the top of the charts around the world, including the Billboard 200, and picked up a Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. The duo also embarked on a co-headlining tour in 2015, and have supported each other at events ever since.

The music veteran has made it no secret that he would like to work with the Poker Face star again, telling Billboard in 2017 about their plans for a follow-up record.

"She and I are talking about doing a second album," he said. "There'll be just wonderful songs that she and I both like... She's busy right now, but at the beginning of next year we'll start doing an album."

He also told the publication that they were going to team up on a duet, saying, "I'm definitely going to do another song with Lady Gaga," and adding that fans could expect the duet on New Year's Eve. However, the song never materialised, and a source told Entertainment Weekly last year that there are "no definite plans" for the duo to reunite in a professional capacity in the near future, though they "still want to collaborate more" when their schedules align.

The jazz veteran had previously told Vulture in 2015 that they would do an album of Cole Porter renditions.

Lady Gaga, who finished her Joanne World Tour earlier this year, is currently working on the follow-up to her 2016 album Joanne.