Troye Sivan's Taylor Swift duet was 'dream come true'

Pop singer Troye Sivan is still pinching himself after recently joining Taylor Swift onstage in California for a "dream" duet.

The 22-year-old was a surprise guest during Taylor's show at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California on 19 May (18), when she invited him to perform as part of her Reputation Stadium Tour.

Troye and Taylor hit the stage for a rendition of his track My My My!, and the South African-born, Australian star is still in disbelief at the special set, because he had originally reached out to Swift in the hopes of simply attending her gig for free.

"It was so crazy," he told breakfast show Today. "I literally, I was like, 'I'm gonna try my luck and get a free ticket to her show', and she was like, 'You know what? You can come if you sing with me.'"

Troye was blown away by the offer, and insists teaming up with Taylor at the 90,000-capacity venue was definitely a show he will remember forever.

"It was just this really surreal moment, more people than I've ever seen in my entire life," he smiled. "Dream come true."

Troye wasn't the only special guest Taylor invited to perform with her at the Rose Bowl - she also shared the stage with her "best pal" Selena Gomez for the first time in two years.

They treated fans to a new rendition of Selena's hit Hands to Myself, before the 25-year-old paid a sweet tribute to Taylor for her unconditional support.

"The reason why she has been one of my best friends is because this person has never, ever judged a single decision I've made," Selena told the audience. "But honestly thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting someone that I know that is the most beautiful, strong, independent woman I've ever met. So, thank you for supporting my best friend."