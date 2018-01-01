South Korean leader celebrates BTS chart history in the U.S.

South Korean leader Moon Jae-in has congratulated boy band BTS after they became the first K-pop act to top the U.S. charts on Sunday (27May18).

The group's new album Love Yourself: Tear debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, and the bandmates' President has noted the achievement in an official statement.

"Congratulations to the Seven Music-loving Boys and Their Wings, 'ARMY'!" he wrote on Monday.

"The songs, dance, dreams and enthusiasm of BTS energized and gave strength to young people around the world. I congratulate BTS on topping the Billboard 200 with their album titled Love Yourself: Tear. This is the first ever Korean album to claim the top spot, and also the first non-English album to do so in 12 years.

"At the very heart of BTS’s outstanding dancing and singing is sincerity. This magical power turns grief into hope and differences into similarity. Each of the seven members sings in a way that is true to himself and the life he wants to live. Their melody and lyrics transcend regional borders, language, culture, and institutions... The names of each member - Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook - are going to be remembered for a long time. Thank you to BTS for spreading joy across Korea and the world with your great performances."

The band's fans, known as the Army, made it clear just how big BTS have become at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas earlier this month (20May18), when their screams forced show host Kelly Clarkson to place muffs over her ears to drown out the din as she introduced the band's live performance during the ceremony.