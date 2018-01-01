Cardi B enjoying pregnancy 'boob job'

Rapper Cardi B has joked she no longer needs a new boob job after gaining a bigger bust while pregnant.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker is expecting her first child with her fiance, Migos star Offset, this summer (18), and on Sunday (27May18), the mother-to-be took to Instagram to share a video clip of herself without makeup, marvelling at her extra curves in bed.

"You see what my child is doing to me?" she told fans. "T**ties is getting bigger. B**ch don't have to go and get her t**ties done no more. I got a whole new pair of t**ties (sic)!"

"Got to go to Victoria's Secret (lingerie store) to get me a new bra," she smiled.

Cardi, who had plastic surgery to boost her chest size when she worked as a stripper, went on to gush about the other beauty benefits she's been experiencing during her pregnancy.

"Do you see my motherf**kin' hair? This s**t growing and growing," she remarked. "You see my skin? Look like a b**ch put moisturiser on, but I just woke up (sic)."

Despite her glowing appearance, Cardi confessed there are some aspects of pregnancy she isn't too fond of.

"You know what? I be getting really bad heartburn and sometimes I just lose my breath, the mood swings be crazy (sic)," she shared, "but my child do me good (sic). I feel good."

The hip-hop star, 25, has been taking it easy in recent weeks after having to cancel a number of summer concert commitments due to her condition.

Her last performance before going on maternity leave took place at the Broccoli City Festival in Washington D.C. in late April (18), but Cardi, who is thought to be due in late July (18), is planning to be back onstage in September (18), when she will join her Finesse (Remix) collaborator Bruno Mars on the road for his 24K Magic Tour.