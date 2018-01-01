NEWS Kenny Goss seeking slice of ex George Michael's fortune Newsdesk Share with :







George Michael's ex-boyfriend Kenny Goss is reportedly challenging the late pop icon's will for a piece of his $140 million (£105 million) fortune.



The singer died on Christmas Day (25Dec) in 2016, and left his entire estate to his sisters Melanie and Yioda, who are now facing a new legal battle with Goss, according to The Mail on Sunday.



The philanthropist spent over a decade as the Careless Whisper hitmaker's partner before their split in 2009, but they remained close and Goss is said to be consulting with lawyers to file his claim for a hefty portion of George's riches.



The American allegedly believes he is entitled to the funds because he supported the pop star throughout a series of tough times, including while he was dealing with substance abuse issues.



"George always told Kenny he would look after him (financially), see him right and that he would not want for anything," a source tells the publication.



"They were together for many years and Kenny looked after him so much. He doesn't feel the will reflects this."



Goss, 59, has yet to comment on the reports, but he isn't the only former lover to contest the will.



Fadi Fawaz, who had been dating George for five years before his death, is also reportedly seeking a cut of the musician's estate.



The 45-year-old hairdresser and photographer had allegedly angered George's relatives by refusing to move out of the singer's Regent's Park home in London, and has even tried to sell off some of the late star's belongings as he is facing financial difficulties.



"George Michael Items for sale if you interested please let me know (sic)," Fawaz posted on Twitter in April (18). "It's a way so I can survive till we solve the problems with his family and lawyer. Since I'm left with no help and since no one is human anymore."



Fawaz also offered himself up for interviews for cash: "Am willing to sell any story as well. I am done with being respectful towards George Michael or the rest (of the family)," he ranted. "If you wanna interview me you know where to find me. I will fight for my right from George Michael till the last day of my life."

