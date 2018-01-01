Liam Gallagher hopes to rebuild relationship with estranged daughter

Liam Gallagher hopes to rebuild his relationship with his daughter Molly following their recent reconciliation after almost two decades.

The former Oasis frontman met the 19-year-old, who he fathered with singer-songwriter Lisa Moorish, backstage before his support gig for The Rolling Stones last Wednesday (23May18). He celebrated what was reportedly only their second meeting since she was a baby, by posting a picture of himself with her and his two teenage sons Gene and Lennon on Instagram.

In an interview with BBC Radio 2 on Monday Liam, 45, spoke about what it was like to meet his daughter.

"It was amazing, and they all looked beautiful and it was cool," he explained. "Molly was there... first time... I met her before," he added. It was nice to have them all there... she's a top girl and she's all good. We're getting on good, it's early days and they're getting on great, the kids and that."

The rocker, who was speaking ahead of a gig at the BBC's Biggest Weekend in Coventry, England said he hoped he and Molly's relationship would now have a bright future.

He continued: "I hope so, I hope she doesn't get sick of me, you know what I mean... 'nah actually you're a bit of a d**k actually, see you later'."

According to the Daily Mirror, Molly's mum and Liam's current girlfriend Debbie Gwyther arranged for him to meet with his long estranged daughter in a North London pub several weeks ago - a rendezvous which reportedly left father and child in tears.

Last year (17), the Wall of Glass singer told GQ he was open to meeting Molly, saying, "She's welcome in my world... I'm open to everything, but at the moment it ain't happening....They aren't good when they are forced, these things... if it happens it happens. Certainly, wouldn't turn her away."