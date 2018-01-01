Mariah Carey sells '$10 million' engagement ring gifted by ex James Packer

Mariah Carey has sold the diamond engagement ring she received from her billionaire ex-fiance James Packer.

She kept the ring, which was reportedly purchased for around $10 million (£7.5 million), as part of the financial settlement the Touch My Body singer agreed with the Australian media mogul after their split in 2016.

Her publicist told the New York Post's Page Six gossip column that Mariah had sold her ring as part of an attempt to move on with her life.

"Mariah has been very vocal recently about her choice to move forward in her life surrounded by positivity," the spokesperson said. "That requires leaving emotional and material baggage behind, including an old engagement ring from an ex-boyfriend."

However, a source told the newspaper that the superstar diva had tried to keep the sale the ring for $2.1 million (£1.6 million) to a Los Angeles jeweller secret.

"A confidentiality agreement was signed, but the jeweller is currently selling it, and there's only one such ring," the insider said. "Mariah Carey's public relations people are desperately trying to keep the story from the press, and have threatened the jeweller with litigation if he discloses her name."

A source within her team reportedly rejected the idea she was selling the ring as she was short of money - explaining that the star owned multiple properties and was raking in cash from her music back catalogue, tours and residencies. The insider also denied the ring had been sold at a huge loss - claiming it was worth less than the $10 million reported.

The pop superstar is currently fighting a lawsuit brought by her former manager, Stella Bulochnikov, who alleges Mariah sexually harassed her by appearing nude in front of her and that the singer was hospitalised following a breakdown. The musician's reps have called the lawsuit "frivolous and baseless".

Mariah and James reportedly agreed on a financial settlement last year (17). They called off their engagement and split in October 2016 after a two-year relationship.