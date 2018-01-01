Nicki Minaj supports Drake in Kanye West/Pusha T feud

Nicki Minaj has thrown her support behind label mate Drake in his feud with Kanye West and Pusha T.

The Started from the Bottom hitmaker hit out at the rappers in response to lyrics on Pusha T's new song Infrared, in which he alleges Drake doesn't write his own lyrics.

The song was produced by and features Kanye, and in the track, Pusha T insinuates that like Donald Trump, who allegedly had outside help from the Russians to help him win the U.S presidency, Drake has help in the studio.

"The lyric pennin' equal the Trumps winnin'/The bigger question is how the Russians did it/It was written like Nas but it came from Quentin".

In his Duppy Freestyle response, Drake questions Pusha T's drug dealing credentials, rapping: "You might've sold some college kids some Nikes and Mercedes / But you act like you sold drugs for Escobar in the 80s".

"Don't push me when I'm in album mode / You're not even top five as far as your label talent goes / You send shots, well, I got to challenge those."

Drake also hit out at Kanye in the song, rapping: "I've done things for him I thought that he never would need / Father had to stretch his hands out and get it from me."

Kanye has yet to respond to the feud, but Minaj, who was featured on West's 2010 song Monster, has made it clear whose side she is on.

"N**gaz gon (sic) run that Quentin shit in the (f**king) ground like Drake don't write 4 himself & OTHERS!," she writes on Twitter. "Ya (Your) enemies will remix, reinvent & TRY 2make u (sic) RELIVE some old s**t for YEARS 2 come when they have NOTHING ON U! Knock it off. Challenging the chosen ones only awakens the sleeping giant."