Rita Ora pays tribute to Avicii at music festival

Rita Ora paid tribute to late Swedish DJ Avicii during her performance at the BBC's Biggest Weekend festival on Sunday (27May18).

The 27-year-old hitmaker took to the stage in Swansea, Wales and performed their collaboration sang their 2017 collaboration Lonely Together, which was the final song the electronic dance music star released before his death in April (18).

During her performance, the words "Avicii 1989 - 2018" appeared on a screen behind her.

"Thank you for singing that with me," she told the crowd. "It's always hard for me to sing that, so thank you so much for singing along."

This is the second time Ora has honoured her former collaborator - she also paid tribute to him at the 538Koningsdag Festival in the Netherlands days after his death.

"I'm going to say something which is really, really special because it's going to be hard for me to sing this next song and I'll tell you why,"

she told the crowd last month. "I had the honour of collaborating with somebody who changed my life and he's a really good friend of mine and I heard some DJ's playing some of his music earlier. I haven't sang his song that we did together, ever since he passed away - until today (sic). So it's going to be very hard for me to sing this next song. I'm obviously talking about the incredible Avicii."

Avicii passed away in Oman last month, but his cause of death has yet to be released. His family members have announced plans to hold a private funeral for the late musician.