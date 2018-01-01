Lily Allen admits she cheated on her husband

Lily Allen has admitted she cheated on her husband Sam Cooper.

The Smile singer split from the builder in 2015, and she revealed in a candid interview with Vulture that their marriage broke down due to her infidelity.

Lily was going through an "identity crisis" after the couple sadly lost their baby boy due to stillbirth in 2010, leading to the singer being hospitalised for septicaemia. She went on to wed Sam in a low-key ceremony in 2011, before having daughters Ethel, six, and Marnie, five, in quick succession.

The 33-year-old was then "betrayed" by her record label when they forced her to sing a cover of Keane's track Somewhere Only We Know for the John Lewis Christmas advert back in 2013.

"I was 14 stone and I had to lose all that weight," she told Vulture. "I wasn't eating, I wasn't sleeping. I'd always been in control of my image, but I'd been a mum in slippers and a dressing gown for two years.

"I hired a team to dress me up with slick hair, nails, make-up; all harsh and pop star-y. I felt like I was in Alice in Wonderland . 'Who am I? What is all this? What are these songs? Why am I nowhere near my children?' Heh. 'Where's the vodka?'" she continued.

"I lost my sense of self. I lost my identity. I was being a bad mum. I was being bad at my job. I'd wake up on a tour bus in the middle of Wisconsin and be so hung-over," Lily sadly recalled.

"I cheated on my husband. All I wanted to do was be with my kids. I wasn't even making any money."

The singer had to work hard to pick herself back up again, but while she was recuperating she targeted by a stalker.

"I lost my marriage, I lost my house, I lost my mind," she said. "I literally had to hit rock bottom and build myself back up. Then I had my stalker. I couldn't have been more isolated. I lost all of my friends. I couldn't talk to anybody. I was on my own."

Lily confessed she still felt guilty for her infidelity, but wished her ex-husband Sam had done more to help her and fix their marriage.

"There are things that Sam could have done to protect me, but that's not a particularly feminist outlook," she added. "I'm a big girl. I should be able to look after myself, and I couldn't."