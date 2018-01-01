Whitney Houston's cousin slams Kanye West for using photo for album

Whitney Houston's cousin has slammed Kanye West for using a photo of the late singer's bathroom for Pusha T's new album cover.

The license for the snap, first published by the National Enquirer in 2006, was bought by Kanye earlier this week (ends27May18) to adorn the front cover of Pusha T's new project Daytona, which was produced by The Life of Pablo rapper.

It is not clear if Kanye paid the Enquirer or Houston’s sister-in-law Tina Brown, sister of the singer’s ex-husband Bobby, for rights to the image.

Damon Elliott spoke to People on Friday (25May18), and revealed he didn't find out about the album artwork until his distraught daughter called him with the devastating news.

“(She was) frantic. She sent me this picture from the album cover and I immediately got sick to my stomach because it took me right back to six years ago,” he said.

“I was actually in shock because I’m in the music business,” he continued. "I didn’t think he’d go this far in invading someone’s family privacy. To do something for a publicity stunt to sell records, it’s absolutely disgusting. It hurt my family and my daughter. It’s petty. It’s tacky.”

Damon has previously worked with Kanye on a Keyshia Cole song, and wanted an immediate apology from the rapper for using the controversial photo, as well as a promise to replace the image on the album.

“I just want him to tell me why he did it,” he said. “What is the creative side of this? What’s the point? It shows no creativity.”

Damon was able to warn his mother, legendary singer Dionne Warwick, about the image being used, but was unable to get in touch with Whitney's mother, Cissy Houston. "She had no idea. I’m sure she knows about it now, though," he added.

He also revealed what he would say to Kanye if the rapper was to ever get in touch with him.

“What were you thinking? Did you think this through? And if you did, why did you do this?” Damon asked. “Because you’re hurting people. It knocked the wind out of me last night. When someone passes, you try to mourn and move on and remember the good times. Why are you going to pay $85,000 to bring something to the forefront?”

In a radio interview with Angie Martinez on Wednesday (23May18), Pusha T explained that producer and collaborator Kanye had called him the night before to explain he no longer liked the idea for the cover of upcoming album Daytona, and suggested an alternative.

The I Will Always Love You hitmaker was found dead in a bathtub at The Beverly Hilton hotel in 2012.