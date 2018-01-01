Nicki Minaj and Eminem joke about romance online

Hip-hop superstars Nicki Minaj and Eminem have teased fans by exchanging flirty messages online after one Instagram user asked if they were dating.

The Anaconda hitmaker shared a short video clip of herself rhyming along to her verse on rapper YG's new single Big Bank, on which she is featured alongside Big Sean and 2 Chainz.

On the track, which was released on Friday (25May18), Nicki makes an apparent reference to dating Eminem, spitting, "Told 'em I met Slim Shady, bagged a Em!!!/Once he go black, he'll be back again."

The lyrics sent her Instagram followers into a frenzy, with one asking her outright, "You dating Eminem???".

"YES," Nicki replied.

The remark caught Eminem's attention and he soon weighed in on the comment, writing, "Girl you know it's true".

"Babe, I thought we were gonna keep it on the low (a secret) til the wedding," Nicki quipped, adding, "Yikes. I'll talk to you when I get home."

Although some fans believed the romance rumours, many were sure the old friends, who collaborated on the 2010 song Roman's Revenge from Nicki's debut album Pink Friday, were just having a little fun with the gossip.

Both rappers are thought to be single as Nicki parted ways with fellow New York MC Nas after a months-long romance last year (17), while Eminem previously admitted he finds it "tough" to date, turning to apps like Tinder to try and meet new women.

"Since my divorce I've had a few dates and nothing's panned out in a way that I wanted to make it public," he explained to Vulture in December (17). "Dating's just not where I'm at lately."

The 45-year-old, real name Marshall Bruce Mathers III, divorced his ex-wife Kim Scott, the mother of his 22-year-old daughter Hailie, for the second time in 2006.