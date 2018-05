MGMT announce UK and and European winter tour

MGMT are Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser, the Grammy-nominated duo who have been producing innovative psychedelic pop anthems since their 2008 debut Oracular Spectacular including some of the biggest songs of the 2000s in ‘Kids’, ‘Time to Pretend’ and ‘Electric Feel’. Tickets The band’s fourth album Little Dark Age, released earlier this year, features the “undeniably brilliant” (NME) lead single ‘Little Dark Age’ as well as ‘When You Die’ and ‘Me And Michael’, and was released earlier this year to widespread critical acclaim. Produced by MGMT, Patrick Wimberly (Chairlift, Kelela, Blood Orange) and long-time collaborator Dave Fridmann (Flaming Lips, Spoon, Tame Impala), Little Dark Age is a true “show of strength” (Q, 4*) and “unironically gorgeous… MGMT doing what MGMT do best” (The Guardian, 4*).The tour announcement follows MGMT’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel in the US, where they performed five songs from Little Dark Age, and comes off the back of a sold out US tour. The band will also play a number of festivals across Europe this summer, including Mad Cool in Spain and Belgium’s Rockwerchter. They will perform a sold out show at Somerset House, London, in July.See below for MGMT 2018 tour dates in the UK and Europe including summer festivals. Tickets 29th June - Down The Rabbit Hole Festival, Beuningen, NL30th June - Sirens Call Festival, Luxembourg1st July - Garorock, Marmande, France2nd July - Les Nuits de Fourvieres, Grand Théatre Antique, Lyon, France - SOLD OUT4th July - Days Off Festival, Philarmonie de Paris, Paris, France - SOLD OUT6th July - Festival Beauregard, Hérouville Saint Clair, France7th July - Festivalpark Werchter, Werchter, Belgium9th July - Somerset House, London, UK - SOLD OUT12th July - Mad Cool Festival, Madrid, Spain14th July - NOS Alive, Alges, Portugal17th July - Milano Summer Festival, Milan, Italy18th July - Paleo Festival, Nyon, Switzerland27th November - Estragon, Bologna, Italy29th November - X-TRA, Zurich, Switzerland3rd December - Docks, Hamburg, Germany4th December - VEGA, Copenhagen, Denmark6th December - Nobelberget, Stockholm, Sweden7th December - Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway9th December - Astra, Berlin, Germany10th December - TivoliVredenburg Ronda, Utrecht, NL13th December - Eventim Apollo, London, UK15th December - SWG3 TV Studio, Glasgow, UK16th December - O2 Academy, Leeds, UK (Ticketmaster.co.uk)17th December - Albert Hall, Manchester, UKBook tickets through our trusted official partner Ticketmaster