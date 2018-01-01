MGMT announce UK and and European winter tour

MGMT are Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser, the Grammy-nominated duo who have been producing innovative psychedelic pop anthems since their 2008 debut Oracular Spectacular including some of the biggest songs of the 2000s in ‘Kids’, ‘Time to Pretend’ and ‘Electric Feel’. Tickets
.
The band’s fourth album Little Dark Age, released earlier this year, features the “undeniably brilliant” (NME) lead single ‘Little Dark Age’ as well as ‘When You Die’ and ‘Me And Michael’, and was released earlier this year to widespread critical acclaim. Produced by MGMT, Patrick Wimberly (Chairlift, Kelela, Blood Orange) and long-time collaborator Dave Fridmann (Flaming Lips, Spoon, Tame Impala), Little Dark Age is a true “show of strength” (Q, 4*) and “unironically gorgeous… MGMT doing what MGMT do best” (The Guardian, 4*).
The tour announcement follows MGMT’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel in the US, where they performed five songs from Little Dark Age, and comes off the back of a sold out US tour. The band will also play a number of festivals across Europe this summer, including Mad Cool in Spain and Belgium’s Rockwerchter. They will perform a sold out show at Somerset House, London, in July.
See below for MGMT 2018 tour dates in the UK and Europe including summer festivals. Tickets
.
29th June - Down The Rabbit Hole Festival, Beuningen, NL
30th June - Sirens Call Festival, Luxembourg
1st July - Garorock, Marmande, France
2nd July - Les Nuits de Fourvieres, Grand Théatre Antique, Lyon, France - SOLD OUT
4th July - Days Off Festival, Philarmonie de Paris, Paris, France - SOLD OUT
6th July - Festival Beauregard, Hérouville Saint Clair, France
7th July - Festivalpark Werchter, Werchter, Belgium
9th July - Somerset House, London, UK - SOLD OUT
12th July - Mad Cool Festival, Madrid, Spain
14th July - NOS Alive, Alges, Portugal
17th July - Milano Summer Festival, Milan, Italy
18th July - Paleo Festival, Nyon, Switzerland
27th November - Estragon, Bologna, Italy
29th November - X-TRA, Zurich, Switzerland
3rd December - Docks, Hamburg, Germany
4th December - VEGA, Copenhagen, Denmark
6th December - Nobelberget, Stockholm, Sweden
7th December - Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway
9th December - Astra, Berlin, Germany
10th December - TivoliVredenburg Ronda, Utrecht, NL
13th December - Eventim Apollo, London, UK
15th December - SWG3 TV Studio, Glasgow, UK
16th December - O2 Academy, Leeds, UK (Ticketmaster.co.uk)
17th December - Albert Hall, Manchester, UK
Book tickets through our trusted official partner Ticketmaster
.