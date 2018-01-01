Amber Rose brushes off fresh Wiz Khalifa reconciliation speculation

Amber Rose has denied new rumours suggesting she is reconciling with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, insisting they just have a close co-parenting relationship.

The model and Khalifa divorced in 2014 and have since established a healthy friendship for the sake of their five-year-old son Sebastian, who was recently accompanied to a Taylor Swift concert by both his mum and dad.

However, on Thursday (24May18), Amber felt the need to clear up several rumours about herself, including speculation about whether or not she is getting back together with the Black and Yellow hitmaker.

"My son's father and I really became great friends after our divorce," she wrote in an Instagram Story post. "We do not have a romantic relationship nor are we trying to. We are very happy coparenting and giving Sebastian the best life possible."

She also addressed rumours suggesting her recent relationship with rapper 21 Savage ended because she cheated on him with his friend.

"I have never cheated on any of my exes," she added. "Literally never! I'm loyal, honest and trustworthy. Sometimes things just don't work out."

And she blasted claims she only dated famous men like Khalifa and Kanye West because she is a "gold digger".

"I have never used anyone for money or clout when I love I genuinely love (sic)," she continued.

"Not sure if I missed anything but I wish everyone health and happiness," Amber concluded. "Now leave me the f**k alone and let me be great."

Rose's social media remarks about her love life emerge weeks after she sparked rumours of a possible romantic reunion with 21 Savage, after pouring her heart out on Instagram, two months after their March (18) split.

"I Love this man so much," she wrote. "I know the Internet portrays me to be some heartless person or they feel like I'm incapable of love but I love him so hard. He is not only one of the most talented people I have ever met but he is so real, humble and smart as hell..."