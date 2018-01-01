NEWS Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa make it six weeks at Number 1 with One Kiss Newsdesk Share with :







The UK is puckering up to Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa once again – One Kiss is Number 1 for a sixth week.



Already Calvin’s longest-reigning consecutive chart-topper, One Kiss now matches the six weeks spent at the top spot back in 2011 by We Found Love, with Rihanna. We Found Love spent two separate stints at Number 1 for three consecutive weeks apiece.



Six consecutive weeks at the peak of the Official Singles Chart for Calvin makes One Kiss the longest-reigning Number 1 by a Scottish act in 24 years, since Wet Wet Wet’s Love Is All Around, which is the second-longest reign at Number 1 ever, at 15 weeks.



Elsewhere in the Top 5, Anne-Marie’s 2002 reaches a new peak of Number 4, and Ella Eyre claims her first UK Top 5 single in three years; Answerphone with Banx & Ranx ft. Yxng Bane climbs two to 5.



Two more songs reach new peaks in the Official Chart Top 10 today. Jess Glynne’s I’ll Be There leaps seven to Number 6, while Flames, David Guetta and Sia’s seventh collab together, rises two to 7.



Clean Bandit’s latest single Solo featuring Demi Lovato is this week’s highest new entry at 12, while Years & Years earn the title of this week’s highest Top 40 climbers, clambering 14 spots to Number 24 with If You’re Over Me.



Four more songs scale the Top 40 this week too: M-22’s First Time ft. Medina vaults seven to Number 26; Yxng Bane races five places to 27 with Vroom; Man Down by Shakka ft. AlunaGeorge rockets 12 to Number 28; and Selena Gomez marches 10 slots to 29 with Back To You.



Finally, two songs impact the Top 40 for the first time this week. Tom Walker’s Leave A Light – which originally peaked at 41 some 15 weeks ago – debuts at 35 following its use on the Sony Bravia TV adverts, and Ramz claims his second UK Top 40 hit; Family Tree, the follow-up to his Number 2 single Barking, lifts two to 40.

