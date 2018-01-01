Lily Allen: 'I used drink and drugs to cope'

Lily Allen doesn't see herself as an addict, but admits she has used drink and drugs to "plaster over" issues in the past.

Lily is about to make her chart return with new album No Shame, after taking a four-year break following the release 2014's Sheezus, which was a commercial flop.

Reflecting on her coping mechanisms in an interview with Stereogum, the English singer explained how she previously became dependent on certain vices when times got tough

"I don't take drugs, but I'll drink with dinner or something. But actually, not even really. I don't smoke any more, I don't smoke tobacco, but I'll smoke weed if it's not got any tobacco in it for as long as I can take it, which is about three hits," she laughed.

"But I'm not using. I don't think I've ever really been an addict though, to be honest. I think I'm a raging co-dependent and then when I feel like I can't cope, I abuse alcohol and drugs to plaster over some stuff, but I've never been somebody that craves a fix."

Earlier this week (beg21May18), Lily was subjected to an Internet troll posting an explicit image of the star. The snap was taken four years ago as Lily performed at a festival in Germany, and showed that she was wearing no underwear beneath a rubber dress.

Instead of freaking out, Lily used the photo to promote her new record, posting: "LOOK AT MY 2014 NEATLY TRIMMED VAGINA, 3 HUMANS CAME OUT OF THERE. #NoShame June 8th."

And in her chat with Stereogum, the 33-year-old explained how she's finally learned to ditch her vices.

"I think some people wake up in the morning and they're like, 'I need a drink,' whereas I'll be like 'F**k! I've got a photoshoot, and I feel really insecure, I don't want to do a photoshoot because it's such a weird environment.' I'll drink to make it through," she shared.

"But if I can navigate what I'm comfortable with and set healthy boundaries, then I don't need crutches."