Niall Horan urges Irish to vote yes in abortion referendum

Stars including Niall Horan, Emma Watson and Russell Crowe have urged Irish residents to vote in favour of repealing the country's anti-abortion laws.

Irish people hit the ballots on Friday (25May18) to vote on whether they want to repeal the Eighth Amendment, which gives equal right to life to the mother and the unborn child and effectively bans terminations in the country, even in instances of rape or incest.

Abortion is currently only allowed when the woman's life is at risk, but a Yes vote would pave the way for laws legalising abortion up to 12 weeks into a pregnancy, and in more limited circumstances thereafter.

Irish star Niall weighed in on the referendum on Friday by writing, "Cmon Ireland ! This is your day to make another great decision. Please do right by the great women of our nation (Irish flag emoji)."

It is not known if the One Direction star has cast his vote, or is eligible to do so, but he doesn't have too far to travel as he was spotted taking part in a golf tournament in England on Wednesday during a break in his Flicker World Tour.

The singer isn't the only one to urge their fans to vote Yes - Harry Potter star Emma Watson, an outspoken women's rights campaigner, tweeted, "A vote for the freedom to choose, a vote for women's rights, a vote for women's control over their bodies, a vote for women's health & safety, a vote towards equality. Thinking of Ireland #together4yes #repealthe8th."

Gladiator star Russell Crowe shared a video featuring a woman named Saoirse Long who had to travel to the U.K. to have an abortion.

In the caption, he wrote, "I have two beautiful sons . I wasn’t lucky enough to have a daughter. If I had, I’d wish her to have courage like yours. Nobody’s daughter should ever be told she doesn’t have authority over her own body. This video is the beginning and the end of the debate. #yes."

Jurassic Park's Sam Neill wrote, "Come on Ireland #Reapealthe8th ! #Yes !" while The X Factor U.K. host Dermot O'Leary posted, "Big day for Ireland today. Not normally one for asking people to vote one way or another. But as an Irish son and brother, no state should have the right to tell a woman what to do with her body. #Repealthe8th."

Voting closes at 10pm local time on Friday.