Snoop Dogg trying to help Kanye West seek mental treatment

Snoop Dogg has offered to help his rap peer Kanye West "get his mind right", insisting there is no shame in seeking mental health treatment.

The All Falls Down hitmaker recently raised concerns among fans after defiantly declaring slavery was a choice for many African-Americans, and voicing his fervent support of controversial U.S. President Donald Trump.

Snoop admits the erratic statements initially made him laugh, before deciding it was an indication that something more serious was going on with West's psyche, 18 months after he was hospitalised following a mental breakdown.

Snoop suspects many of Kanye's personal troubles link back to the shock loss of his mum, Donda West, who died in 2007, a day after undergoing a series of plastic surgery procedures.

"After I got past the laughing, I started feeling sad for him," the hip-hop veteran told talk show The View, claiming the lack of strong black women in Kanye's life is also a problem.

"He truly misses his mother, he truly misses (having) a black woman in his life; he truly misses the stability of having someone telling him when he's wrong and correcting him and checking him, as opposed to allowing him to continue to do what he's doing, and that to me is something that he needs help (with)," Snoop mused.

"Like, to me, he's crying out for help so instead of me bashing him, we tryna (sic) help him now."

The MC didn't reveal how he's trying to support Kanye, but in another interview on New York radio show The Breakfast Club, he urged West's wife, Kim Kardashian, and her family members to take charge of the situation.

Snoop explained, "If you've never lost your mother, you never understand that feeling (of loss), so I had to sympathise with that and say, 'You know what? Well, maybe the women around him should look at getting him some help from some women that's stronger than them.'

"If I'm not the strongest man in my house, I'mma go seek some strength," he shared, before naming the musical mentors he turns to when in need of advice. "'Hey, Charlie Wilson, what's happening, man? Bootsy Collins, I need to holler at y'all! Get me right, man! Get my spirit together.'"

"You can't be afraid to seek help, you can't feel like nobody can help you," Snoop continued. "They (the Kardashians) need to break that wall over there..."

Kanye and Kim, who celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Thursday (24May18), have yet to respond to Snoop's comments.