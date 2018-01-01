Ariana Grande pays tribute to Manchester with bee tattoo

Ariana Grande has had another tribute to the people of Manchester, England tattooed behind her left ear.

The singer has shared an image of her new skin art - a small worker bee, which is the city's symbol - on Instagram, two days after the first anniversary of the terror attack at Manchester Arena, which cost 22 of her fans their lives as they left a concert there in May, 2017.

A terrorist detonated a homemade bomb as people were leaving her show.

Tuesday (22May18) marked the one-year anniversary of the attack and Ariana took to Twitter to make sure her fans in England knew she was thinking of them.

"Thinking of you all today and every day," she wrote. "I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day."

She shared a grab of the tweet on her Instagram story, decorated with bees, clouds and love hearts, and also posted the front page of the Manchester Evening News paper, which was completely black except for a series of yellow bees placed in a heart formation. Underneath, the names of the victims of the 2017 bomb blast were written in white.

Ariana also recently opened up about the incident for the first time with Time magazine, stating, "There are so many people who have suffered such loss and pain. The processing part is going to take forever.

"Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world. I think that's why it's still so heavy on my heart every single day. I wish there was more that I could fix."